Slaughter Beach, Dog announce new album ‘Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling,’ share new track

Slaughter Beach, Dog have announced a new album, Crying, Laughing, Waving, Smiling, due September 22 via Lame-O Records (pre-order). It includes recent single "Strange Weather," as well as the just-released "Float Away." It's a gently-rollicking, country-leaning song, and here's what band leader Jake Ewald says about it:

This one is a heartbreak song. Thinking someone else is doing it to you and then realizing you're doing it to yourself. I was listening to a lot of Tom T Hall around this time. Tom has an immediacy to his writing, like you're dropped into a new small world ride with every song. Taylor Swift does the same thing. They pick up on different emotional cues and respond to them in different ways, but at the end of the day they're using the same tools, even telling the same stories. It's a matter of which voice you relate to more. This is me aspiring to do that work in my own voice. Musically, I love the way this one hums along, thumping and rolling. [Slaughter Beach, Dog members] Zack Robbins, Ian Farmer, Adam Meisterhans and Logan Roth sound like a bonafide rocknroll machine here. I think I heard Elvis Costello say that his gripe with modern rock is that it doesn't roll anymore. Let this be our formal reply. Many thanks to Erin Rae for lending her voice again, and apologies for saying 'rolling stone' in a song.

Check out the song and its Dustin Hayes-shot video below.

There's also a quote from The Hold Steady's Craig Finn in the press release, which reads: "There's beautiful space in everything. It's patient and aware. I've always admired Jake's eye for detail and it's on full display here. It's an album filled with gorgeous imagery and vivid worlds are built within each song. I see it all. Most impressively to me, he consistently finds the divine and sacred in the everyday."

Slaughter Beach, Dog's previously announced tour hits NYC on November 17 at Webster Hall, and since we last spoke, SB,D added support from Bonny Doon (who recently released their ANTI- debut Let There Be Music) to that show and several others. There's also a run with Sun June. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

01) Surfin' New Jersey

02) Strange Weather

03) Float Away

04) My Sister in Jesus Christ

05) Summer Windows

06) Bobcat Club

07) Tommy

08) Engine

09) Henry

10) Easter

Slaughter Beach, Dog -- 2023 Tour Dates

7/27 - The Stone Church, Brattleboro, VT

7/28 - Newport Folk Fest - Newport, RI

9/27 - Manchester Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

9/28 - Leeds Irish Centre - Leeds, UK

9/29 - Concorde 2 - Brighton, UK

9/30 - Electric Brixton - London, UK

10/1 - SWX - Bristol, UK

11/1 - Buskirk-Chumley Theater - Bloomington, IN

11/2 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH^

11/3 - Axis Club - Toronto, CA^

11/4 - St. Andrew’s Hall - Detroit, MI^

11/5 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

11/6 - First Ave - Minneapolis, MN

11/8 - The Gothic - Englewood, CO^

11/9 - The Granada - Lawrence, KS^

11/10 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO^

11/11 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN^

11/12 - Variety Playhouse - Atlanta, GA^

11/14 - Cat’s Cradle - Carrboro, NC^

11/15 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD^

11/16 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA^

11/17 - Webster Hall - New York, NY^

11/18 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA^

1/04 - House of Blues - Houston, TX#

1/05 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX#

1/06 - Emo's - Austin, TX#

1/07 - Tulips - Dallas, TX#

1/09 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM#

1/10 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ#

1/11 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ#

1/12 - Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA#

1/13 - Theatre at The Ace Hotel - Los Angeles, CA#

1/14 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA#

1/16 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA#

1/17 - Crest Theatre - Sacramento, CA#

1/19 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR#

1/20 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA#

1/21 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC#

^ = w/ Bonny Doon

# = w/ Sun June