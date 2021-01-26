Slaughter Beach, Dog cover Townes Van Zandt, streaming LP release shows

Slaughter Beach, Dog released their fourth album album, At The Moonbase, just before the end of 2020. Of course, with the continuing coronavirus pandemic, they haven't been able to tour supporting it, so instead they've announced a pair of virtual shows. A solo set from Jake Ewald will air on February 13, and night two, February 14, will be a full-band performance. J. Flynn and Augusta Koch (of Cayetana and Gladie) filmed the shows, and both begin streaming at 9 PM ET. Tickets to watch are on sale now.

Jake also shared a new cover of Townes Van Zandt's "If I Needed You," done in the same stripped-back style as the album. "This is one of the first Townes songs I heard, and, as I'm sure is true for a lot of people, it has never really left me alone," he says. "It is also the song that made me want to pick like Townes. Still working on that one..."

Watch the "If I Needed You" cover, and a teaser video for the livestreams, below.