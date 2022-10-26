Slaughter Beach, Dog announces tour, playing Adjacent Fest, Lame-O anniversary shows & more

Slaughter Beach, Dog's most recent LP At The Moonbase came out in late 2020, and now the band have a slew of just-announced shows coming up. Next month, they'll tour the Midwest with 2nd Grade. In early December they'll appear at Lame-O Turns Ten, a two-day celebration of the Philly record label's 10th anniversary. Also featured at those shows are Thin Lips, Dazy, Shannen Moser, Attia Taylor, Golden Apples, Big Nothing, and more. Lame-O Turns Ten goes down on December 2 and 3 at First Unitarian Church in Philadelphia.

Heading into the new year, Slaughter Beach, Dog will play more dates, including shows with Mo Troper and Whitmer Thomas. They've got a NYC show on January 20 at Music Hall of Williamsburg with TBA openers (tickets go on sale Friday, 10/28). On Memorial Day Weekend 2023, they'll play a set at the first edition of Live Nation's Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City alongside Blink-182, Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Paramore, Coheed and Cambria, and more. All of Slaughter Beach, Dog's upcoming dates are listed below.

Related: new Modern Baseball vinyl variants in our store.