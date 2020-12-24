Slaughter Beach, Dog releases new album ‘At The Moonbase’ (listen)

In the time since Modern Baseball went on hiatus, Jake Ewald turned Slaughter Beach, Dog from a solo project into a full-fledged band, and in 2019 SB,D released their best album yet, Safe and Also No Fear. With the pandemic keeping Jake at home more, he returned to Slaughter Beach, Dog's roots, writing and recording a comparatively stripped-back new album, At The Moonbase, alone at home and at his East Kensington recording studio The Metal Shop. (He did end up getting some accompaniment, though, including sax by Wil Schade and vocals by Lucy Stone.) The album is out now, and it finds Jake's unmistakable singing and songwriting style in fine form. Stream it below.

Credits

Wil Schade - Saxophone on 1, 5-8, 10

Lucy Stone - Vocals on 1, 2, 6, 7

Zack Robbins - Additional synthesizers on 1, 4

Jessica Flynn - Vocals on 9

Julie Sponsler - Spiritual guidance

