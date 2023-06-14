Slaughter Beach, Dog share “Strange Weather,” announce tour

Slaughter Beach, Dog have released a new easygoing indie folk song, "Strange Weather," alongside the announcement new tour dates coming up in the fall. According to band leader Jake Ewald, "Strange Weather" is about "doing your very best to disappear from yourself. Hiromi Kawakami and Jason Molina live in here. I think Jia Tolentino, too. Trying to hold light in your hand. Certainly as a bad prank that unfolds across decades. Sometimes all I get is sha-la-la. Thanks to Erin Rae for lending us her amazing voice here - I remember listening to Putting On Airs in the van after a show some years ago and the whole tour melted away for a minute. An honor to finally share the mic with you, ER. If I saw the light, would I know?" Listen to the song below.

Slaughter Beach, Dog's just-announced fall tour will mark some of their largest shows to date. This summer they'll also play Newport Folk Fest and tour the UK. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Friday, June 16, at 10am.

Slaughter Beach, Dog will play NYC on November 17 at Webster Hall. All dates below.

Slaughter Beach, Dog -- 2023 Tour Dates

7/27 - The Stone Church, Brattleboro, VT

7/28 - Newport Folk Fest - Newport, RI

9/27 - Manchester Academy 2 - Manchester, UK

9/28 - Leeds Irish Centre - Leeds, UK

9/29 - Concorde 2 - Brighton, UK

9/30 - Electric Brixton - London, UK

10/1 - SWX - Bristol, UK

11/5 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

11/15 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

11/16 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

11/17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

11/18 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore