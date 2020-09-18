‘Slay at Home’ returning as monthly benefit livestream series

Slay at Home, the virtual metal festival that happened back in May, is returning as a monthly livestream series. “I’m happy to announce after the overwhelming success of ‘Slay at Home’ I’m bringing it back monthly in smaller doses, as a place to discover cool new bands alongside big names, in support of a different charity each month,” says Metal Injection's Frank Godla, who produces Slay at Home.

The first monthly edition happens Friday, September 25 starting at 3 PM Eastern and features performances by The Ocean & Jonas Renkse of Katatonia, Green Carnation, Bear, Psychonaut, Saver, and Arabrot, as well as cover collaborations featuring members of Mastodon, Revocation, Aborted, Dethklok, Gargoyl, Warbringer, Atheist, Carnation, Enterprise Earth, and Traitors.

The September edition of Slay at Home will support the National Alliance on Mental Illness for Suicide Prevention Month.

Check out the September Slay at Home poster, and watch archived streams of both days of the first Slay at Home, below.