Slayer, Sepultura, Exodus, Touche Amore members team for new Beloved Ghouls song

Beloved Ghouls is a supergroup that (allegedly) comes together every Halloween, featuring Sepultura's Derrick Green on vocals, former Slayer (and current Misfits, Mr. Bungle, Suicidal Tendencies, etc) drummer Dave Lombardo, and recent Slayer and longtime Exodus guitarist Gary Holt. Their new song for this Halloween is "Terrorized," which features guest vocals by Touche Amore frontman Jeremy Bolm, was produced by nu metal/post-hardcore legend Ross Robinson (Korn, Slipknot, Glassjaw, At the Drive In, Touche Amore, etc), mixed by the great hardcore/punk producer Steve Evetts (Lifetime, Snapcase, Dillinger Escape Plan, etc), and also features keyboards by Jason Schimmel (of Secret Chiefs 3, Estradasphere, Atomic Ape), and bass by Jeff Johnson.

As you might expect from a lineup like that, "Terrorized" is a sonic assault of eardrum-killing metallic hardcore, and it rips. Proceeds from the song will benefit Save Our Stages. Ross Robinson says:

Beloved Ghouls are all lifers who live to give back to the music that gave us all so much. Hopefully this track resonates for you like it did for each of us while making it. Just laughing and being fully stoked while swimming in our thrash metal roots... we are all excited to donate to Save Our Stages, it’s such an important cause. We must work to keep our music venues alive.

Gary Holt also pointed out that the song originally dates back about eight years: "Eight full years ago, myself, Dave Lombardo and Derrick Green got together with Ross Robinson and made some music. It sat in the can this entire time, and was never used for its original purpose."

Derrick Green added, "It brought me an over whelming amount of joy to collaborate with friends and colleagues who I have great admiration for to create such a kick ass song. Truly a remarkable experience that I’m thankful to be a part of."

The song officially hits digital platforms Friday, but it premiered early via Loudwire and you can stream it right now:

--

Speaking of Dave Lombardo and Halloween, Mr. Bungle is one of many artists doing a Halloween livestream this weekend.

Speaking of Jeremy Bolm and Ross Robinson, the latter produced the new Touche Amore album which just came out, as Jeremy discussed in a new Instagram video interview with Saint Vitus.

Speaking of Saint Vitus and Halloween livestreams, the venue is hosting a stacked punk covers livestream this weekend.

--