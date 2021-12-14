Sleaford Mods announce 2022 North American tour (BV presale for NYC show)

Sleaford Mods have announced a spring North American tour which will be their first visit here in five years. Dates kick off with two nights at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom on April 28 & 29 and wrap up in Washington, DC at Black Cat on May 21. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens May 18 at Irving Plaza and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, December 16 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password. UPDATE: Use password BVMODS.

Sleaford Mods released Spare Ribs earlier this year, which features Billy Nomates and Amy Taylor of Amyl & the Sniffers, and its made a few Best of 2021 lists, including NME, MOJO and The Quietus. Listen to that below.

Frontman Jason Williamson, meanwhile, can also be seen in Olivia Colman's new HBO series Landscapers.

Sleaford Mods - 2022 North American Tour Dates

Thu 28 Apr US Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

Fri 29 Apr US Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom

Sat 30 Apr US San Diego, CA Casbah

Tue 3 May US San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

Thu 5 May US Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom

Fri 6 May US Seattle, WA Neumos

Sat 7 May CAN Vancouver, BC Biltmore

Wed 11 May US Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Thu 12 May US Columbus, OH Ace of Cups

Fri 13 May US Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

Sat 14 May CAN Toronto, ON Phoenix

Wed 18 May US New York, NY Irving Plaza

Thu 19 May US Philadelphia, PA Foundry

Fri 20 May US Boston, MA Sinclair

Sat 21 May US Washington, DC Black Cat