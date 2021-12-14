Sleaford Mods announce 2022 North American tour (BV presale for NYC show)
Sleaford Mods have announced a spring North American tour which will be their first visit here in five years. Dates kick off with two nights at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom on April 28 & 29 and wrap up in Washington, DC at Black Cat on May 21. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10 AM local time and all dates are listed below.
The NYC show happens May 18 at Irving Plaza and you can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, December 16 from 10 AM to 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password. UPDATE: Use password BVMODS.
Sleaford Mods released Spare Ribs earlier this year, which features Billy Nomates and Amy Taylor of Amyl & the Sniffers, and its made a few Best of 2021 lists, including NME, MOJO and The Quietus. Listen to that below.
Frontman Jason Williamson, meanwhile, can also be seen in Olivia Colman's new HBO series Landscapers.
Sleaford Mods - 2022 North American Tour Dates
Thu 28 Apr US Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom
Fri 29 Apr US Los Angeles, CA Teragram Ballroom
Sat 30 Apr US San Diego, CA Casbah
Tue 3 May US San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
Thu 5 May US Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
Fri 6 May US Seattle, WA Neumos
Sat 7 May CAN Vancouver, BC Biltmore
Wed 11 May US Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
Thu 12 May US Columbus, OH Ace of Cups
Fri 13 May US Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
Sat 14 May CAN Toronto, ON Phoenix
Wed 18 May US New York, NY Irving Plaza
Thu 19 May US Philadelphia, PA Foundry
Fri 20 May US Boston, MA Sinclair
Sat 21 May US Washington, DC Black Cat