Sleaford Mods announce new album, share “Mork & Mindy” ft. Billy Nomates

Sleaford Mods will release their sixth album Spare Ribs on January 15 via Rough Trade. The album title was inspired by our current pandemic situation. Says frontman Jason Williamson, "The idea of the amount of people that died from the first wave of coronavirus; human lives are always expendable to the elites...We’re in a constant state of being spare ribs."

Williamson cites Aldous Harding and Alex Cameron as inspirations this time, while beatmaker Andrew Fearn continues with the poppier approach the Mods took on 2019's great Eton Alive. The record features appearances by Amy Taylor of Amyl & The Sniffers, and Billy Nomates -- who had Sleaford Mods on her debut album earlier this year -- sings the hook on the album's first single, "Mork and Mindy." Williamson describes the track as "the sound of the central heating and the dying smells of Sunday dinner in a house on an estate in 1982. Concrete, dinted garages, nicotine. Where beauty mainly exists in small cracks on the shell of your imagination." The video for "Mork and Mindy" in just such a place by director Ben Wheatley (who made the just-released remake of Rebecca). Watch that below.

Sleaford Mods announced the album with an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers where they performed "Mork and Mindy." You can watch that as well, and check out Spare Ribs' album art and tracklist, below.

Earlier this year Sleaford Mods released the All That Glue retrospective, collecting songs from their first 10 years. Billy Nomates' album is also worth checking out.

Spare Ribs tracklist:

01) A New Brick

02) Short Cummings

03) Nudge It

04) Elocution

05) Out There

06) Glimpses

07) Top Room

08) Mork N Mindy

09) Spare Ribs

10) All Day Ticket

11) Thick Ear

12) I Don’t Rate You

13) Fishcakes