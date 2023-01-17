Sleaford Mods announce new album ‘UK Grim’ (stream the title track), touring around Coachella

Sleaford Mods have announced new album UK Grim which will be out March 10 via Rough Trade. As usual the album speaks to the state of their nation, though this time perhaps moreso. "Maybe we are proud of the country. Maybe we are proud to be English," says frontman Jason Williamson. "Maybe I’m proud of the horrible grey streets and the shit weather and the stupid fashions I find myself investing in. It’s just that the English we’re proud of being is absolutely nothing like the English the authorities want to try and promote."

The album features contributions from Dry Cleaning's Florence Shaw and Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro. The first single is the title track, which comes with animated video by collage artist and satirist Cold War Steve and features some prominent politicians and celebrities in addition to the Mods' Williamson and Andrew Fearn. Watch that below.

Sleaford Mods are playing Coachella in April and will tour around it, including their biggest NYC show to date at Webster Hall on April 7. All dates are listed below.

Sleaford Mods - UK GRIM loading...

UK Grim:

UK Grim

D.I. Why

Force 10 From Navarone

Tilldipper

On the Ground

Right Wing Beast

Smash Each Other Up

Don

So Trendy

I Claudius

Pit 2 Pit

Apart From You

Tory Kong

Rhythms of Class

SLEAFORD MODS - 2023 TOUR DATES

Wednesday, April 5 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Friday, April 7 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Saturday, April 8 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

Tuesday, April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Friday, April 14 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sunday, April 16 - Coachella

Tuesday, April 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom

Wednesday, April 19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Thursday, April 20 - Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

Sunday, April 23 - Coachella