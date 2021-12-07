Sleaford Mods’ Jason Williamson is in Olivia Colman’s new HBO series ‘Landscapers’

New HBO limited series Landscapers premiered last night. Based on a true story, the series stars Oscar/Emmy winner Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, and is unusual, to say the least. Here's the official synopsis:

Inspired by real events, Landscapers tells a unique love story involving Chris and Susan Edwards (Thewlis and Colman), a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an extraordinary investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the back garden of a house in Nottingham.

The series was created by Colman's husband, Ed Sinclair, and directed by Will Sharpe, who created cult UK series Flowers that Colman also starred in. It's shot with a ton of style -- Susan's obsession with cinema (Gary Cooper, Gerard Depardieu) plays in fantasy sequences -- and lots of dark humor that befits such a peculiar true crime tale. Among the cast of oddballs that populate the fringes and hedges of the series, in the first episode at least, is Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williams. Mild spoiler alert: he plays the current owner of the home where the bodies were found. Jason is pretty terrific in the couple scenes he has, making the most of his very expressive face. Says Williamson of the show, "It’s absolutely wicked."

You can watch the first episode of Landscapers on HBO Max, and new episodes air Mondays at 9 PM Eastern/Pacific. Watch the trailer below.

Sleaford Mods released the terrific Spare Ribs earlier this year, which has made year-end lists, including Rough Trade, Mojo, The Quietus and ADULT.'s Nicola Kuperus.