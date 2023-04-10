Sleaford Mods played Webster Hall with Sheer Mag (pics, setlist, video)

Having just released their terrific new album UK GRIM, duo Sleaford Mods returned to NYC on Friday night to play Webster Hall. Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn have loosened up on stage over the last few years and there is a lot more dancing from both of them these days, all making for a very entertaining show. They tore through 25 songs on Friday, starting with "UK GRIM" and finishing with "Tweet Tweet Tweet," with "Force 10 from Navarone," "I Don't Rate You," "TCR," "Nudge It," "Tied Up in Notz," "Jobseeker" and more also played.

Sheer Mag opened the night, and you can check out photos by Toby Tenenbaum, plus video and setlist for Sleaford Mods, below.

Sleaford Mods' tour hits Philly on Tuesday and then heads West to Coachella.

SETLIST: Sleaford Mods @ Webster Hall 4/7/2023

UK GRIM

On the Ground

Pit 2 Pit

McFlurry

Force 10 From Navarone

Giddy on the Ciggies

Tilldipper

Bang Someone Out

£5.60

I Don't Rate You

Smash Each Other Up

Mork n Mindy

Fizzy

Thick Ear

Dlwhy

So Trendy

Strike Force

TCR

Don

Tory Kong

I Claudius

Nudge It

Tied Up in Nottz

Jobseeker

Tweet Tweet Tweet