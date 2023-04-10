Sleaford Mods played Webster Hall with Sheer Mag (pics, setlist, video)
Having just released their terrific new album UK GRIM, duo Sleaford Mods returned to NYC on Friday night to play Webster Hall. Jason Williamson and Andrew Fearn have loosened up on stage over the last few years and there is a lot more dancing from both of them these days, all making for a very entertaining show. They tore through 25 songs on Friday, starting with "UK GRIM" and finishing with "Tweet Tweet Tweet," with "Force 10 from Navarone," "I Don't Rate You," "TCR," "Nudge It," "Tied Up in Notz," "Jobseeker" and more also played.
Sheer Mag opened the night, and you can check out photos by Toby Tenenbaum, plus video and setlist for Sleaford Mods, below.
Sleaford Mods' tour hits Philly on Tuesday and then heads West to Coachella.
SETLIST: Sleaford Mods @ Webster Hall 4/7/2023
UK GRIM
On the Ground
Pit 2 Pit
McFlurry
Force 10 From Navarone
Giddy on the Ciggies
Tilldipper
Bang Someone Out
£5.60
I Don't Rate You
Smash Each Other Up
Mork n Mindy
Fizzy
Thick Ear
Dlwhy
So Trendy
Strike Force
TCR
Don
Tory Kong
I Claudius
Nudge It
Tied Up in Nottz
Jobseeker
Tweet Tweet Tweet