Sleaford Mods share cover of Yazoo’s “Don’t Go”

Sleaford Mods have been covering Yazoo's 1982 synthpop classic "Don't Go" on their recent UK tour, and it's become a crowd favorite, so they've now recorded a proper studio version. They've skuzzed up things just a little, sonically, but stick pretty close to the signature Vince Clarke sound. Frontman Jason Williamson brings his distinctive, heavily-accented delivery to it which is, of course, miles away from Alison Moyet, but you wouldn't want it any other way. Well, there might be some who'd want Jason to drop in a whole bunch of swearing, but he keeps things friendly. It's a great cover and you can listen below.

Meanwhile, tickets for Sleaford Mods' 2022 North American tour -- including two nights at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom on April 28 & 29 and a show at NYC's Irving Plaza on May 18 -- go on sale today at 10 AM local.