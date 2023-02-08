Sleaford Mods share “Force 10 From Navarone” ft Dry Cleaning’s Florence Shaw

Sleaford Mods have shared "Force 10 From Navarone," their collaboration with Dry Cleaning's Florence Shaw that's on their upcoming album UK Grim. Florence's dry sprechsegang fits right in with the Mods' world. "We’re big fans of Dry Cleaning and knew Flo would be perfect for the track," says Mods frontman Jason Williamson. "She’s the real deal and conjures the inspiration I get from the likes of Wu-Tang in the way she uses one word to convey a whole story.”

As for the song, Williams says “The track is a conversation with myself coming to terms with happiness and whether it is in fact a darker space than my negativity and depression. Coupled with that it explores the myth of activism and inaction of the majority in the UK in the presence of a corrupt government.” It's all set to a post-punk-meets-modern-dance-music banger of a beat. Watch the video, directed by Eddie Whelan, below.

UK Grim is out March 10 via Rough Trade, and the album also features Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro. Preorder it on silver vinyl.

Sleaford Mods will be in North America this spring, including a NYC show at Webster Hall on April 7. All dates are listed below.

Dry Cleaning played NYC earlier this month.

Sleaford Mods - 2023 North American Tour Dates

Wednesday, April 5 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Friday, April 7 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Saturday, April 8 - Boston, MA @ Paradise

Tuesday, April 11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

Friday, April 14 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Sunday, April 16 - Coachella Valley, CA @ Coachella

Tuesday, April 18 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile Showroom

Wednesday, April 19 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Thursday, April 20 - Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore

Sunday, April 23 - Coachella Valley, CA @ Coachella