Sleaford Mods share ‘Live From Nottz Arena’ EP, North American tour starts this week

Sleaford Mods are will be crossing the pond this week for their first North American tour in five years. To get you in the mood, they've released a new live EP. Titled Live From Nottz Arena, it features six songs from their hometown show at Nottingham Arena last November, which was their biggest show to date. It featured a few special guests: Amyl & The Sniffers' Amy Taylor came out for "Nudge It," and they brought out Billy Nomates for "Mork n' Mindy." (Both songs are from last year's great Spare Ribs.) The EP also includes live versions of "Jolly Fucker," "Tied up in Nottz," their cover of Yazoo's "Don't Go," and more. Listen to the whole thing below.

Their tour starts with two sold-out shows at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom, and the second of those, on April 29, will be livestreamed at 10 PM Pacific (1 AM Eastern). Tickets for the livestream are on sale.

The tour, which is with UK band Sorry, hits NYC on May 18 at Irving Plaza. All tour dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

01) Mork n Mindy (featuring Billy Nomates)

02) Discourse

03) Jolly fucker

04) Don’t go

05) Nudge It (featuring Amy Taylor)

06) Tied up in Nottz

2022 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES

Thu, April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom SOLD OUT

Fri, April 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom SOLD OUT

Sat, April 30 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah SOLD OUT

Tue, May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall SOLD OUT

Thu, May 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Fri, May 6 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

Sat, May 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater SOLD OUT

Wed, May 11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Thu, May 12 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Fri, May 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

Sat, May 14 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

Wed, May 18 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Thu, May 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry

Fri, May 20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair SOLD OUT

Sat, May 21 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat