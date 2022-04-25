Sleaford Mods share ‘Live From Nottz Arena’ EP, North American tour starts this week
Sleaford Mods are will be crossing the pond this week for their first North American tour in five years. To get you in the mood, they've released a new live EP. Titled Live From Nottz Arena, it features six songs from their hometown show at Nottingham Arena last November, which was their biggest show to date. It featured a few special guests: Amyl & The Sniffers' Amy Taylor came out for "Nudge It," and they brought out Billy Nomates for "Mork n' Mindy." (Both songs are from last year's great Spare Ribs.) The EP also includes live versions of "Jolly Fucker," "Tied up in Nottz," their cover of Yazoo's "Don't Go," and more. Listen to the whole thing below.
Their tour starts with two sold-out shows at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom, and the second of those, on April 29, will be livestreamed at 10 PM Pacific (1 AM Eastern). Tickets for the livestream are on sale.
The tour, which is with UK band Sorry, hits NYC on May 18 at Irving Plaza. All tour dates are listed below.
Tracklist:
01) Mork n Mindy (featuring Billy Nomates)
02) Discourse
03) Jolly fucker
04) Don’t go
05) Nudge It (featuring Amy Taylor)
06) Tied up in Nottz
2022 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES
Thu, April 28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom SOLD OUT
Fri, April 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom SOLD OUT
Sat, April 30 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah SOLD OUT
Tue, May 3 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall SOLD OUT
Thu, May 5 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Fri, May 6 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
Sat, May 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theater SOLD OUT
Wed, May 11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
Thu, May 12 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
Fri, May 13 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
Sat, May 14 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
Wed, May 18 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Thu, May 19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry
Fri, May 20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair SOLD OUT
Sat, May 21 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat