Sleaford Mods share “Nudge It” ft Amyl & the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor (new LP out this week)

Sleaford Mods' anticipated new album Spare Ribs is out this Friday and they've just shared one more advance single before the whole thing drops. On "Nudge It" Jason Williamson rails against "class tourists" over Andrew Fearn's beat that throws in a little post-punk-style angular guitar. Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers drops in for a verse and fits right in with the Mods universe.

“Imagine you’ve got limited options, unsure how you’re getting by that week, looking out the window of the damp flat you don’t want to live in, and seeing a bunch of posers having a photo shoot because ‘cool architecture bro, we feel your pain’" says Williamson. "Reduced circumstance isn’t a pantomime. If you haven’t lived within its confines don’t use it to enamour your ideas. It confuses the platform for those that truly live it and more often than not buries creative breakthroughs because the arena is polluted by the view of their world through someone else’s privileged lens. So beware the eager networkers, don’t settle for the 20p pay-out, nudge it, pop the posers. And don’t apologise for the fucker either.”

You can watch the video for "Nudge It" below.

To celebrate the release of Spare Ribs, Sleaford Mods are presenting an hour-long "SMtv Spare Ribs Special" on Saturday, January 16 at 3 PM ET via their YouTube channel. It features footage from last year's 100 Club livestream show, interviews with the band and album collaborators Billy Nomates and Amy Taylor, plus cameos and guest appearances by Iggy Pop, Robbie Williams, John Thomson, and more.

Meanwhile, Sleaford Mods have UK tour dates scheduled for the fall. Those are listed below.

Amy Taylor also features of Viagra Boys' new album which was released last week.

SLEAFORD MODS - UK & IRELAND 2021 TOUR DATES

November

17th - Manchester, O2 Academy

18th - Glasgow, Barrowlands

21st - Dublin, Olympia

24th - Newcastle, O2 Academy

25th - Liverpool, O2 Academy

26th - Oxford, O2 Academy

27th - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

30th - Cardiff, Tramshed

December

1st - Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

2nd - London, Printworks

3rd - Brighton, The Dome