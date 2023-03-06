Sleaford Mods share Perry Farrell collab “So Trendy” (new LP ‘UK Grim’ out this week)
Sleaford Mods' new album UK Grim is out this week (preorder on silver vinyl), and they've just shared "So Trendy" which features Perry Farrell. The Jane's Addiction frontman handles a verse and does his best to vocally fit in with the Mods. “Perry got in touch and said he wanted to work with us," says frontman Jason Williamson. "He's a really cool guy and his back catalogue clearly speaks for itself, so we jumped at it, and 'So Trendy' grew from there." You can watch the AI enhanced video, directed by John Minton, below.
“'So Trendy' concerns itself with the ongoing polarisation of living life through smart devices" Williamson continues. "The daily experience is a series of passwords or facial recognitions that lead us into familiar Arenas of consumer marketing and conformity.”
Sleaford Mods will be on tour around their Coachella appearance in April and hit NYC on April 7 at Webster Hall. They've also got summer and fall dates in the UK and Europe -- all are listed below.
SLEAFORD MODS - 2023 TOUR DATES
MAR 14 - NOTTINGHAM, GB ROCK CITY
MAR 15 - KINGSTON UPON THAMES, GB PRYZM
APR 5 - WASHINGTON D.C 9:30 CLUB
APR 7 - NEW YORK WEBSTER HALL
APR 8 - BOSTON PARADISE ROCK CLUB
APR 11 - PHILADELPHIA UNDERGROUND ARTS
APR 14 - SAN FRANCISCO AUGUST HALL
APR 16 - INDIO COACHELLA
APR 18 - SEATTLE THE CROCODILE
APR 19 - PORTLAND REVOLUTION HALL
APR 20 - VANCOUVER, CA COMMODORE BALLROOM
APR 22 - INDIO COACHELLA
MAY 26 - AUCKLAND, NZ THE POWERSTATION
MAY 28 - WELLINGTON, NZ THE HUNTER LOUNGE
JUN 18 - LINZ, GB LIDO SOUNDS FESTIVAL
JUN 30 - HÜNXE, GB RUHRPOTT RODEO FESTIVAL
JUL 2 - EWIJK, NL DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE
JUL 21 - OSTRAVA , CZ COLOURS OF OSTRAVA
AUG 16 - CHARLEVILLE-MÉZIÈRES, FR CABARET VERT
AUG 16 - COURA, PT PAREDES DE COURA FESTIVAL
OCT 14 - UTRECHT, NL TIVOLIVREDENBURG
OCT 15 - ANTWERP, BE DE ROMA - €27.00
OCT 16 - FRANKFURT, DE BATSCHKAPP - €32.00
OCT 18 - COLOGNE, DE CARLSWERK VICTORIA
OCT 21 - BERLIN, DE COLUMBIAHALLE
OCT 24 - LEIPZIG, DE TÄUBCHENTHAL
OCT 28 - MUNICH, DE TONHALLE
OCT 29 - ZURICH, CH X-TRA
NOV 1 - BARCELONA, ES SALA APOLO
NOV 3 - MADRID, ES LA RIVIERA
NOV 5 - BORDEAUX, FR LE KRAKATOA
NOV 6 - NANTES, FR STEREOLUX
NOV 7 - PARIS, FR LE BATACLAN
NOV 22 - BIRMINGHAM, GB O2 ACADEMY
NOV 23 - GLASGOW, GB O2 ACADEMY
NOV 25 - DUBLIN, IE NATIONAL STADIUM
NOV 28 - LEEDS, GB O2 ACADEMY
NOV 29 - MANCHESTER, GB O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSE
NOV 30 - BRISTOL, GB O2 ACADEMY
DEC 2 - LONDON, GB ALEXANDRA PALACE