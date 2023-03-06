Sleaford Mods share Perry Farrell collab “So Trendy” (new LP ‘UK Grim’ out this week)

Sleaford Mods' new album UK Grim is out this week (preorder on silver vinyl), and they've just shared "So Trendy" which features Perry Farrell. The Jane's Addiction frontman handles a verse and does his best to vocally fit in with the Mods. “Perry got in touch and said he wanted to work with us," says frontman Jason Williamson. "He's a really cool guy and his back catalogue clearly speaks for itself, so we jumped at it, and 'So Trendy' grew from there." You can watch the AI enhanced video, directed by John Minton, below.

“'So Trendy' concerns itself with the ongoing polarisation of living life through smart devices" Williamson continues. "The daily experience is a series of passwords or facial recognitions that lead us into familiar Arenas of consumer marketing and conformity.”

Sleaford Mods will be on tour around their Coachella appearance in April and hit NYC on April 7 at Webster Hall. They've also got summer and fall dates in the UK and Europe -- all are listed below.

SLEAFORD MODS - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAR 14 - NOTTINGHAM, GB ROCK CITY

MAR 15 - KINGSTON UPON THAMES, GB PRYZM

APR 5 - WASHINGTON D.C 9:30 CLUB

APR 7 - NEW YORK WEBSTER HALL

APR 8 - BOSTON PARADISE ROCK CLUB

APR 11 - PHILADELPHIA UNDERGROUND ARTS

APR 14 - SAN FRANCISCO AUGUST HALL

APR 16 - INDIO COACHELLA

APR 18 - SEATTLE THE CROCODILE

APR 19 - PORTLAND REVOLUTION HALL

APR 20 - VANCOUVER, CA COMMODORE BALLROOM

APR 22 - INDIO COACHELLA

MAY 26 - AUCKLAND, NZ THE POWERSTATION

MAY 28 - WELLINGTON, NZ THE HUNTER LOUNGE

JUN 18 - LINZ, GB LIDO SOUNDS FESTIVAL

JUN 30 - HÜNXE, GB RUHRPOTT RODEO FESTIVAL

JUL 2 - EWIJK, NL DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE

JUL 21 - OSTRAVA , CZ COLOURS OF OSTRAVA

AUG 16 - CHARLEVILLE-MÉZIÈRES, FR CABARET VERT

AUG 16 - COURA, PT PAREDES DE COURA FESTIVAL

OCT 14 - UTRECHT, NL TIVOLIVREDENBURG

OCT 15 - ANTWERP, BE DE ROMA - €27.00

OCT 16 - FRANKFURT, DE BATSCHKAPP - €32.00

OCT 18 - COLOGNE, DE CARLSWERK VICTORIA

OCT 21 - BERLIN, DE COLUMBIAHALLE

OCT 24 - LEIPZIG, DE TÄUBCHENTHAL

OCT 28 - MUNICH, DE TONHALLE

OCT 29 - ZURICH, CH X-TRA

NOV 1 - BARCELONA, ES SALA APOLO

NOV 3 - MADRID, ES LA RIVIERA

NOV 5 - BORDEAUX, FR LE KRAKATOA

NOV 6 - NANTES, FR STEREOLUX

NOV 7 - PARIS, FR LE BATACLAN

NOV 22 - BIRMINGHAM, GB O2 ACADEMY

NOV 23 - GLASGOW, GB O2 ACADEMY

NOV 25 - DUBLIN, IE NATIONAL STADIUM

NOV 28 - LEEDS, GB O2 ACADEMY

NOV 29 - MANCHESTER, GB O2 VICTORIA WAREHOUSE

NOV 30 - BRISTOL, GB O2 ACADEMY

DEC 2 - LONDON, GB ALEXANDRA PALACE