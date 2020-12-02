Sleaford Mods share “Shortcummings” from new album

Sleaford Mods release new album Short Ribs in January and here's the second single from the record, a politically charged track that makes reference to Dominic Cummings, the former Chief Advisor to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is generally seen as one of the main architects behind the Brexit movement. Cummings stepped down from his position in November amid internal struggles. Powered by a punky bassline, "Shortcummings" is otherwise a minimal Mods track, with lightly ticking percussion and a ragged guitar lead. You can watch the video below.

“I wrote the lyrics to ‘Shortcummings' in late 2019 after becoming annoyed by Dominic Cummings' increased unelected presence," says frontman Jason Williamson. "The arrogance of the privileged generally leads to short, short short, short, short cummings in a momentary centre stage at the cost of untold human misery and exploitation of public money. In the case of Cummings, he knows exactly what he lost when he walked out of No.10’s front door. It looked staged, or given what I suspect is his sense of intellectual superiority, perhaps one last show of bizarre defiance. But there is no defiance when you come from privileged stock, just pistols at dawn. Posh hamsters going at each other. It’s just so fucking tiresome, as we lumpily coexist, us and the elite. The fortress of control is too strong and indeed there is no denying now, that there is powerlessness in the idea of revolt in this modern day daylight robbery.”

Spare Ribs is out January 15 via Rough Trade and features appearances by Billy Nomates and Amyl & The Sniffers' Amy Taylor.