Sleater-Kinney announce new album ‘Path of Wellness,’ share new song “Worry With You”

Sleater-Kinney are set to follow 2019's The Center Won't Hold with their tenth album, Path of Wellness, on June 11 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it on vinyl now in the BrooklynVegan shop, and grab some other S-K records while you're at it.

The album "was recorded in Portland, Oregon during the summer of 2020 against a backdrop of social unrest, devastating wildfires, and a raging pandemic. It's music for an imagined togetherness. This marks the first Sleater-Kinney album produced by the band members themselves." It's also their first album since the departure of longtime drummer Janet Weiss.

The first single is "Worry With You," which finds the band kind of navigating the middle ground between the funkier vibe of The Center Won't Hold and the more stripped-back rock sound of their classic records. It's unmistakably Sleater-Kinney, and you can check it out for yourself by watching the Alberta Poon-directed video below.

The band's tour with Wilco and NNAMDI is scheduled to hit NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on August 21 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Path Of Wellness

2. High in the Grass

3. Worry With You

4. Method

5. Shadow Town

6. Favorite Neighbor

7. Tomorrow’s Grave

8. No Knives

9. Complex Female Characters

10. Down The Line

11. Bring Mercy

Wilco & Sleater-Kinney 2021 Tour

08.05.2021 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

08.10.2021 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08.12.2021 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

08.13.2021 Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

08.14.2021 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08.15.2021 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

08.17.2021 Asheville NC - Salvage Station

08.18.2021 Richmond VA - Altria Theatre

08.20.2021 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavillion

08.21.2021 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

08.22.2021 Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for Performing Arts

08.24.2021 Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08.25.2021 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

08.26.2021 Lewiston NY - Artpark Amphitheater

08.28.2021 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion