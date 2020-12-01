Sleater-Kinney, Dashboard Confessional, more offering meet & greets to benefit The Ally Coalition

Normally we'd be looking forward to the annual talent show from The Ally Coalition, the LGBT-equality organization founded by Rachel Antonoff, Jack Antonoff, and other members of Jack's former band fun, right around now, but like most other concerts, it's off this year because of coronavirus. There is, however, still a music-related way to support the organization's initiative to fund community centers that support Black LGBTQ youth across the country.

For Giving Tuesday (aka 12/1, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving), they're offering virtual meet and greets with various bands and artists in exchange for donations. Sleater-Kinney, Dashboard Confessional, Palehound, Post Animal, and Diane Coffee are among the participating artists, and those who donate will also be entered to win a pair of tickets to the upcoming show of their choice from Dashboard Confessional, lovelytheband, or Rozzi, along with a merch package from The Ally Coalition.

Here's more about the contest from Propeller, who is hosting it:

We're teaming up with The Ally Coalition this Holiday Season to support TAC's initiative that will fund community centers across the country supporting Black LGBTQ youth. One lucky winner is going to receive a pair of tickets to upcoming shows from Dashboard Confessional, lovelytheband, and Rozzi. Plus, a merch package from The Ally Coalition. Simply make a tax-deductible gift to The Ally Coalition to enter OR select an Arcivr Live meet and greet donation reward with an artist to enter.

Find more information, view the various offered packages, and enter on Propeller.