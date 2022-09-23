Sleater-Kinney share ‘Dig Me Out’ covers tracklist & Courtney Barnett’s “Words and Guitar”

Back in April, on the 25th anniversary of their third album, Dig Me Out, Sleater-Kinney announced a new album of other artists covering its songs. They revealed some of the participating artists at the time, and now they've finally detailed the release. Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album is due out October 21, and features longtime collaborator St. Vincent, previous tourmates Wilco (who also covered "Modern Girl" for a tour-only 7" last year), Margo Price, Tunde Adebimpe, Self Esteem, Courtney Barnett, Black Belt Eagle Scout (who played guitar and sang backup with them at Riot Fest), The Linda Lindas (who they shouted out onstage at Riot Fest), Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Tyler Cole, Big Joanie, Low, and NNNAMDÏ. See the tracklist below.

"The artists who appear on Dig Me In have not so much covered the 13 original songs, but reinterpreted and reimagined them," Sleater-Kinney say. "Through added layers or the subtraction of guitars and drums, they provide a new way into the songs. Fresh rage, joy, pain, reclamation, slyness, and longing. Other interpretations slow down or stretch out the songs, trading urgency for contemplation, weariness or even a hint of ease."

They've shared the first single, Courtney Barnett's rendition of "Words and Guitar," which you can stream below.

Sleater-Kinney - Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album loading...

SLEATER KINNEY - DIG ME IN: A DIG ME OUT COVERS ALBUM TRACKLIST

1. Dig Me Out - St. Vincent

2. One More Hour - Wilco

3. Turn It On - Margo Price

4. The Drama You’ve Been Craving - Tunde Adebimpe

5. Heart Factory - Self Esteem

6. Words and Guitar - Courtney Barnett

7. It’s Enough - Black Belt Eagle Scout

8. Little Babies - The Linda Lindas

9. Not What You Want - Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires

10. Buy Her Candy - Tyler Cole

11. Things You Say - Big Joanie

12. Dance Song ’97 - Low

13. Jenny - NNAMDÏ