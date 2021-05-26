Sleater-Kinney share new song “High In The Grass,” discuss new LP in a new interview

Sleater-Kinney have shared the second single off Path of Wellness, the first album they made since the departure of drummer Janet Weiss (pre-order it on black opaque vinyl in our shop). The new song is called "High In The Grass" and it's a little denser and heavier and louder than the first single. It's also unmistakably a Sleater-Kinney song, with no lack of the band's trademark riffage and hooks. Watch the Kelly Sears-directed video below.

In a new interview with Vulture, the band revealed that drum duties on the album were split between recent touring drummer Angie Boylan (Aye Nako, Little Lungs, etc), Brian Koch (Blitzen Trapper), and Portland music scene veteran Vincent LiRocchi. They also spoke about now being referred to by press as a "duo":

Corin Tucker: I love it. “Duo.” That’s so funny. I mean, we’re happy with working together and being collaborators. It’s how we started the band a long, long time ago. It was based on our ideas and our guitar playing. We’ve had the great privilege of working with a lot of different people over the years. I think that all came into play when we were putting this record together. We were able to find local people who could come in, amid all the Covid rules, and play on the record. Carrie Brownstein: That “duo” terminology … I didn’t really think about it until I started seeing some of the press, because I just think of us as Sleater-Kinney. Whatever we’re doing as Sleater-Kinney is Sleater-Kinney. I’m aware that people need these linguistic markers to help them understand.

When asked about this being the band's first self-produced record, Corin said, "We did think about bringing someone in, and it was really impossible." Carrie added, "When we had the demos done, they already had keyboard lines and bass lines. I thought, Well, what is a producer going to do at this point? We’ve basically laid out exactly how we want this record to sound."

They also talk about working with St. Vincent on their previous album, writing an album during a pandemic, and much more. Read the whole thing here.

Carrie and St. Vincent also just recently released the trailer for their movie Nowhere Inn.

Path of Wellness comes out June 11 via Mom + Pop, and it's up for pre-order on black opaque vinyl in our shop now. The band will support the album on tour with Wilco and NNAMDI, including NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on August 21 (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Wilco & Sleater-Kinney 2021 Tour

08.05.2021 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

08.10.2021 Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

08.12.2021 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

08.13.2021 Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

08.14.2021 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

08.15.2021 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

08.17.2021 Asheville NC - Salvage Station

08.18.2021 Richmond VA - Altria Theatre

08.20.2021 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavillion

08.21.2021 Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

08.22.2021 Philadelphia, PA - Mann Center for Performing Arts

08.24.2021 Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08.25.2021 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

08.26.2021 Lewiston NY - Artpark Amphitheater

08.28.2021 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion