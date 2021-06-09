Sleater-Kinney share new song “Method,” new album out this week

Pre-order 'Path of Wellness' and pick up Sleater-Kinney classics in our store.

Sleater-Kinney's new album Path of Wellness arrives this Friday (6/11) via Mom + Pop (pre-order it on black opaque vinyl in our store), and they've just shared a third single, "Method." Carrie Brownstein takes lead vocals on this one, and it's a rough-around-the-edges indie rock cut that sounds like classic Sleater-Kinney. Check out the Lance Bangs-directed lyric video below.

Sleater-Kinney will also do a half-hour variety show about the album on Thursday (6/10) on Amazon Music's Twitch channel. The Charles Hewett-hosted show will feature interviews, live performances, and more. Trailer below.

Catch Sleater-Kinney on tour with Wilco and NNAMDI this summer, including NYC's Forest Hills Stadium on August 21 (tickets).