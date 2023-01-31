Sled Island 2023 initial lineup: Bartees Strange, OSEES, Helado Negro, Mannequin Pussy, more

After announcing Bartees Strange as this year's guest curator, Calgary fest Sled Island has shared its initial lineup for 2023. It features Bartees Strange, OSEES, DEHD, Akintoye, Emma Ruth Rundle, Mannequin Pussy, Amindi, Haviah Mighty, SPELLLING, SUMAC, Liturgy, Water From Your Eyes, Sessa, THICK, Pelada, BIG|BRAVE, Suffering Hour, 1876, and more.

Also on the lineup are Bartees's picks: Helado Negro, Pom Pom Squad, KAINA, Sen Morimoto, Gulfer, and Maassai. The full list of announced acts so far is below--many more TBA.

Sled Island goes down June 21-25 at venues across Calgary. Passes are on sale now.

Sled Island -- 2023 Lineup

Bartees Strange

Osees

Helado Negro

DEHD

Akintoye

Emma Ruth Rundle

Pom Pom Squad

Mannequin Pussy

Amindi

Haviah Mighty

SPELLLING

KAINA

SUMAC

THICK

Sen Morimoto

Liturgy

Water From Your Eyes

Sessa

Pelada

Gulfer

Maassai

BIG|BRAVE

Suffering Hour

1876