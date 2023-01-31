Sled Island 2023 initial lineup: Bartees Strange, OSEES, Helado Negro, Mannequin Pussy, more
After announcing Bartees Strange as this year's guest curator, Calgary fest Sled Island has shared its initial lineup for 2023. It features Bartees Strange, OSEES, DEHD, Akintoye, Emma Ruth Rundle, Mannequin Pussy, Amindi, Haviah Mighty, SPELLLING, SUMAC, Liturgy, Water From Your Eyes, Sessa, THICK, Pelada, BIG|BRAVE, Suffering Hour, 1876, and more.
Also on the lineup are Bartees's picks: Helado Negro, Pom Pom Squad, KAINA, Sen Morimoto, Gulfer, and Maassai. The full list of announced acts so far is below--many more TBA.
Sled Island goes down June 21-25 at venues across Calgary. Passes are on sale now.
Sled Island -- 2023 Lineup
Bartees Strange
Osees
Helado Negro
DEHD
Akintoye
Emma Ruth Rundle
Pom Pom Squad
Mannequin Pussy
Amindi
Haviah Mighty
SPELLLING
KAINA
SUMAC
THICK
Sen Morimoto
Liturgy
Water From Your Eyes
Sessa
Pelada
Gulfer
Maassai
BIG|BRAVE
Suffering Hour
1876