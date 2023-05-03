Sled Island adds 200+ artists to 2023 lineup
Calgary music and arts fest Sled Island shared its initial lineup back in January, and they've now rolled out the remainder of the acts for the Bartees Strange-curated 2023 edition. They've added over 200 artists to the lineup, including Vivek Shraya, The Body, Blackwater Holylight, Cola, Margaritas Podridas, Gustaf, Cecile Believe, Weird Nightmare, Maneka, and more.
Sled Island has also shared the lineup for Sled X SET, a collaboration with SET Experimental Arts Events, who present performances by musicians from Iran and its diaspora. Appearing at Sled X SET are Sepehr, Temp-Illusion X Amir B. Ash, Roya, HERR SPECTRE, Maryam Sirvan, SarrSew, mHz, and Hailstones.
In addition, they've shared the comedy lineup, headlined by Dave Merheje and featuring Jordanne Brown, Tin Lorica, Mark Little, Amy Edgar, Jeff D'Silva, and Sarah Adams. See the poster below.
All those artists will join previously announced acts including Bartees Strange, Osees, Dehd, Sun Ra Arkestra, Helado Negro, Emma Ruth Rundle, Mannequin Pussy, Spellling, Liturgy, Pom Pom Squad, Gulfer, Thick, Sen Morimoto, Water From Your Eyes, Big|Brave, and more.
The festival goes down June 21-25. Passes are available now, and some tickets for newly-announced shows will go on sale on Friday, May 5, at 10am.
Sled Island -- 2023 Lineup
Osees
Dehd
Bartees Strange
Sun Ra Arkestra
Helado Negro
Akintoye
Emma Ruth Rundle
Mannequin Pussy
Amindi
Vivek Shraya
Haviah Mighty
Spellling
Sumac
Liturgy
The Body
Blackwater Holylight
Cola
Margaritas Podridas
Pom Pom Squad
Water From Your Eyes
Sessa
Kaina
Sen Morimoto
Gustaf
Thick
Cecile Believe
Gulfer
Pelada
Big|Brave
Suffering Hour
JWords
Weird Nightmare
Maneka
1876
Maassai
Marlaena Moore
Super Duty Tough Work
Sister Ray
Gloin
Maky Lavender
Ghost Woman
JayWood
Indian Giver
Mother Tongues
Young Dene
Sargeant x Comrade
Amy Nelson
86Love
Sunglaciers
Ryan Bourne
Miesha & The Spanks
Samantha Savage Smith
Kaeyae Alo
Carissa Gem
Stucco
Dave Merheje