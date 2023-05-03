Sled Island adds 200+ artists to 2023 lineup

Calgary music and arts fest Sled Island shared its initial lineup back in January, and they've now rolled out the remainder of the acts for the Bartees Strange-curated 2023 edition. They've added over 200 artists to the lineup, including Vivek Shraya, The Body, Blackwater Holylight, Cola, Margaritas Podridas, Gustaf, Cecile Believe, Weird Nightmare, Maneka, and more.

Sled Island has also shared the lineup for Sled X SET, a collaboration with SET Experimental Arts Events, who present performances by musicians from Iran and its diaspora. Appearing at Sled X SET are Sepehr, Temp-Illusion X Amir B. Ash, Roya, HERR SPECTRE, Maryam Sirvan, SarrSew, mHz, and Hailstones.

In addition, they've shared the comedy lineup, headlined by Dave Merheje and featuring Jordanne Brown, Tin Lorica, Mark Little, Amy Edgar, Jeff D'Silva, and Sarah Adams. See the poster below.

All those artists will join previously announced acts including Bartees Strange, Osees, Dehd, Sun Ra Arkestra, Helado Negro, Emma Ruth Rundle, Mannequin Pussy, Spellling, Liturgy, Pom Pom Squad, Gulfer, Thick, Sen Morimoto, Water From Your Eyes, Big|Brave, and more.

The festival goes down June 21-25. Passes are available now, and some tickets for newly-announced shows will go on sale on Friday, May 5, at 10am.

Sled Island -- 2023 Lineup

Osees

Dehd

Bartees Strange

Sun Ra Arkestra

Helado Negro

Akintoye

Emma Ruth Rundle

Mannequin Pussy

Amindi

Vivek Shraya

Haviah Mighty

Spellling

Sumac

Liturgy

The Body

Blackwater Holylight

Cola

Margaritas Podridas

Pom Pom Squad

Water From Your Eyes

Sessa

Kaina

Sen Morimoto

Gustaf

Thick

Cecile Believe

Gulfer

Pelada

Big|Brave

Suffering Hour

JWords

Weird Nightmare

Maneka

1876

Maassai

Marlaena Moore

Super Duty Tough Work

Sister Ray

Gloin

Maky Lavender

Ghost Woman

JayWood

Indian Giver

Mother Tongues

Young Dene

Sargeant x Comrade

Amy Nelson

86Love

Sunglaciers

Ryan Bourne

Miesha & The Spanks

Samantha Savage Smith

Kaeyae Alo

Carissa Gem

Stucco

Dave Merheje