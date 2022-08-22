Sleep pressing real weed into ‘Dopesmoker’ vinyl reissue

Stoner metal greats Sleep are reissuing their iconic album Dopesmoker this week via Third Man. The label is known for doing cool, limited edition pressings and they've made a variant that feels inevitable, where "pure, unadulterated, authentic cannabis leaves are encapsulated in PVC for the first time ever to create a deluxe 'Weedian High-Fi' pressing of the album." This variant will only be available at the Third Man store in Detroit. Here's a little more about the pressing from Third Man:

Manufactured by the custom, bespoke vinyl experts at Third Man Pressing in Detroit (in partnership with Doghouse Farms Premium Cannabis), this beautiful vinyl contains the quintessential representation of Sleep’s plant of choice, the seven-pointed pot leaf embedded in a “mosquito-in-amber” fashion within the LP. Due to the nature of the materials, this version will only be available for purchase in-person at Third Man Records Cass Corridor.

For everyone else, there's also a black vinyl edition, and this Friday also marks the return of Dopesmoker to streaming services. Additionally, for the first time on streaming, deep cut "Hot Lava Man" will be released, and that will also be available on this weed-filled vinyl pressing. You can listen to "Hot Lava Man" below.

Originally released as Jerusalem in 1999, the album was then released in a longer form in 2003 as Dopesmoker.