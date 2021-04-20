Sleep release new double 12″ single for 4/20, ‘Iommic Life’

It's 4/20, so that means stoner metal legends Sleep have to be up to something, and they did not disappoint. They've just released Iommic Life, a 2x12" single of their non-album reunion singles "The Clarity" (2014) and "Leagues Beneath" (2018), both of which were released for the Adult Swim singles series. The latter, which is 17 minutes long, came just about a month after Sleep released their first album in over 15 years, The Sciences (which also was on 4/20). The physical single is out now via Third Man Records on standard black vinyl and a few limited variants. You can order black and purple editions from Third Man and there's also a turquoise/peach marble vinyl edition available at select indie record stores. Here are more details, via the label:

The remastered "The Clarity" is also now on streaming services. Listen: