Sleepy Hallow announces 2021 ‘Still Sleep?’ tour

Brooklyn drill rapper and frequent Sheff G collaborator Sleepy Hallow released the great Still Sleep? in June, and he's now announced a tour supporting it. The Still Sleep? tour is presented by Rolling Loud along with Live Nation, and stops in 25 cities across the US during November and December, with Eli Fross opening. See all dates below.

Shows include stops in NYC (Irving Plaza on December 12) and Los Angeles (The Belasco Theatre on November 17), and tickets to all dates go on sale Thursday 10/14 at 10 AM local time, with a Citi presale starting Monday 10/11 at 2 PM local time.

We recently named Sleepy Hallow one of 15 newer rappers to watch this festival season.

SLEEPY HALLOW: 2021 TOUR

Tue Nov 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Wed Nov 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Nov 06 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Sun Nov 07 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade

Tue Nov 09 – Houston, TX – RISE Rooftop

Wed Nov 10 – Dallas, TX – 1323 N Stemmons

Sun Nov 14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Mon Nov 15 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

Tue Nov 16 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

Wed Nov 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theatre

Thu Nov 18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Sat Nov 20 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

Mon Nov 22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre

Tues Nov 23 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Sat Nov 27 – Denver, CO – Cervantes' Other Side

Sun Nov 28 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

Tue Nov 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Wed Dec 1 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall

Thu Dec 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

Fri Dec 03 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew's Hall

Sun Dec 05 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland

Tue Dec 07 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live

Wed Dec 08 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

Thu Dec 09 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place

Sun Dec 12 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza