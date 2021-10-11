Sleepy Hallow announces 2021 ‘Still Sleep?’ tour
Brooklyn drill rapper and frequent Sheff G collaborator Sleepy Hallow released the great Still Sleep? in June, and he's now announced a tour supporting it. The Still Sleep? tour is presented by Rolling Loud along with Live Nation, and stops in 25 cities across the US during November and December, with Eli Fross opening. See all dates below.
Shows include stops in NYC (Irving Plaza on December 12) and Los Angeles (The Belasco Theatre on November 17), and tickets to all dates go on sale Thursday 10/14 at 10 AM local time, with a Citi presale starting Monday 10/11 at 2 PM local time.
We recently named Sleepy Hallow one of 15 newer rappers to watch this festival season.
SLEEPY HALLOW: 2021 TOUR
Tue Nov 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Wed Nov 03 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sat Nov 06 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
Sun Nov 07 – Atlanta, GA – Masquerade
Tue Nov 09 – Houston, TX – RISE Rooftop
Wed Nov 10 – Dallas, TX – 1323 N Stemmons
Sun Nov 14 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Mon Nov 15 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
Tue Nov 16 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall
Wed Nov 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theatre
Thu Nov 18 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego
Sat Nov 20 – Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
Mon Nov 22 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theatre
Tues Nov 23 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
Sat Nov 27 – Denver, CO – Cervantes' Other Side
Sun Nov 28 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
Tue Nov 30 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Wed Dec 1 - Chicago, IL - Avondale Music Hall
Thu Dec 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre
Fri Dec 03 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew's Hall
Sun Dec 05 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues Cleveland
Tue Dec 07 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
Wed Dec 08 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
Thu Dec 09 – New Haven, CT – Toad’s Place
Sun Dec 12 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza