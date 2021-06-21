Sleigh Bells plot “Unannounced Album Tour” for 2021 & 2022

Sleigh Bells are celebrating the anniversary of their breakthrough debut, Treats, with an NYC show on September 9 at Webster Hall. That's sold out, and they've now announced a full tour, beginning the next month. They're calling it their "Unannounced Album Tour," so it seems that we can expect to hear new music from them at the shows, and Kills Birds will join them as support.

The dates begin on October 5 in Raleigh and continue through the end of the month, hitting Richmond, Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, and more. In 2022, they head back out in February, stopping in Columbus, Kansas City, Omaha, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Washington DC, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, and more. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles date is on October 21, 2021 at Teragram Ballroom (tickets), and the new NYC date is on February 25 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets). Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time.

SLEIGH BELLS: 2021-2022 TOUR

10/5 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

10/6 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry

10/8 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge

10/9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

10/10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

10/12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

10/15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

10/17 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

10/23 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

10/26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/27 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub

10/28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

2/8 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

2/9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ballroom at Taft Theatre

2/11 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

2/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

2/13 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

2/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

2/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

2/18 - Chicago, IL - Metro

2/19 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick

2/21 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club

2/23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

2/24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

2/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

2/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts