Sleigh Bells plot “Unannounced Album Tour” for 2021 & 2022
Sleigh Bells are celebrating the anniversary of their breakthrough debut, Treats, with an NYC show on September 9 at Webster Hall. That's sold out, and they've now announced a full tour, beginning the next month. They're calling it their "Unannounced Album Tour," so it seems that we can expect to hear new music from them at the shows, and Kills Birds will join them as support.
The dates begin on October 5 in Raleigh and continue through the end of the month, hitting Richmond, Nashville, Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Austin, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle, and more. In 2022, they head back out in February, stopping in Columbus, Kansas City, Omaha, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Washington DC, Boston, NYC, Philadelphia, and more. See all dates below.
The Los Angeles date is on October 21, 2021 at Teragram Ballroom (tickets), and the new NYC date is on February 25 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets). Tickets to those and all dates go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time.
SLEIGH BELLS: 2021-2022 TOUR
10/5 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
10/6 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry
10/8 - Nashville, TN - Mercy Lounge
10/9 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
10/10 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater
10/12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
10/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
10/15 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater
10/17 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
10/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
10/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom
10/23 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish
10/26 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
10/27 - Vancouver, BC - Venue Nightclub
10/28 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
2/8 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
2/9 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ballroom at Taft Theatre
2/11 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
2/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
2/13 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown
2/15 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
2/16 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
2/18 - Chicago, IL - Metro
2/19 - Detroit, MI - The Magic Stick
2/21 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club
2/23 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
2/24 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
2/25 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
2/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts