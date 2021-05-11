Sleigh Bells reschedule ‘Treats’ anniversary show

Back in March of 2020, Sleigh Bells announced a tenth anniversary show for their breakthrough debut LP Treats, where they'd play the album, which is still their most-loved, from beginning to end. COVID cancelled the originally scheduled date in May of 2020, and they've now announced a rescheduled date, happening on September 9, 2021 at Webster Hall. Tickets are on sale now.

Black Dresses were originally scheduled to open the show, but they've since broken up (although they released a new album, Forever In Your Heart, earlier this year). Sleigh Bells are promising "very special guests" for this show too, but they're still to be announced. Stay tuned.