Slint reunite to recreate iconic quarry photo from ‘Spiderland’ cover

Slint haven't played live since their 2014 reunion, but the members (minus David Pajo) did just get together to recreate the iconic photo from their classic album Spiderland (originally taken by Will Oldham), which turned 30 earlier this year. "Not quite the same spot and missing our brother [David Pajo] but we managed to get back into the quarry !," the band write. Here it is:

Pick up copies of Spiderland (remastered with DVD documentary), Tweez and the s/t 12" in our store.

