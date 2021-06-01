Slipknot announce fall 2021 tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 & Code Orange

Right after they hold their hometown edition of Knotfest in September, Slipknot will do a Knotfest Roadshow tour with stacked support from Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange. "With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about LIFE again," said Corey Taylor. "To get back to LIFE again. This tour is a long time coming and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it. Stay safe, stay (sic) and we’ll see you soon."

The tour includes NYC-area shows at Hartford, CT's XFINITY Theatre on October 9, Holmdel, NJ's PNC Bank Arts Center on October 10, and Camden, NJ's BB&T Pavilion on October 12, as well as two Upstate NY shows and stops in Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, and more. Tickets go on presale to Knotfest subscribers on Wednesday (6/2) at 10 AM local and the public on-sale begins Friday (6/4) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

Slipknot -- 2021 US Tour Dates

Sat 9/25/2021 Des Moines, IA National Balloon Classic Field*

Tue 9/28/2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wed 9/29/2021 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Fri 10/1/2021 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sat 10/2/2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun 10/3/2021 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Tue 10/5/2021 Syracuse, NY St. Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Fri 10/8/2021 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Sat 10/9/2021 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre

Sun 10/10/2021 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue 10/12/2021 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Wed 10/13/2021 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Fri 10/15/2021 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park

Sun 10/17/2021 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Tue 10/19/2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wed 10/20/2021 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Fri 10/22/2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sat 10/23/2021 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun 10/24/2021 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Tue 10/26/2021 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Thu 10/28/2021 Del Valle, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Fri 10/29/2021 The Woodlands, TX Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sat 10/30/2021 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Mon 11/1/2021 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Tue 11/2/2021 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion

* - w/ Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, $uicideboy$, Gojira, Trivium, Tech N9ne, Fever 333, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Gatecreeper, and Vended

all other dates with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)