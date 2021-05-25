Slipknot announce Knotfest 2021 lineup: Faith No More, Megadeth, Gojira, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, more

Slipknot have announced that their festival Knotfest will return to their home state of Iowa on September 25, 2021 at the National Ballon Classic Field, and the lineup is pretty stacked: Faith No More, Megadeth, Lamb of God, $uicideboy$, Gojira, Trivium, Tech N9ne, Fever 333, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Gatecreeper, and Vended (the band featuring the sons of Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan). Tickets go on sale today (5/25) at 11 AM ET/10 AM CT.

"A home show is always insane, but a home 'Knotfest' show will be on a whole other level," Clown says. "Prepare. See you soon for the new reality. Stay (sic)."

Meanwhile, Slipknot also revealed that they returned to the studio last month to work on new music. "The band will deliver updates soon," a press release says. Their last album was 2019's genuinely good We Are Not Your Kind.

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)