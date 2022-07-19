Slipknot announce new album ‘The End, So Far,’ share “The Dying Song (Time To Sing)”

Last year, Slipknot released the new single "The Chapeltown Rag," and they've been talking about a new album for a while now, and now they finally announced it. LP7 is called The End, So Far, and it's due September 30 via Roadrunner (pre-order). It includes "The Chapeltown Rag," and like that song, the whole album was produced by the band and Joe Barresi (QOTSA, Melvins, Bad Religion, Every Time I Die, Isis, etc).

Along with the announcement comes second single "The Dying Song (Time To Sing)," and this one's much more on their pop side than the previous single, in the spirit of classics like "Wait and Bleed" and "Duality" and "Before I Forget." It comes with a video directed by the band's own M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan, and you can check that out below. Artwork and tracklist below too.

Slipknot recently brought their tour to NYC for an epic Barclays Center show (check out our pics & review), and they have more upcoming Knotfest Roadshow dates with Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire, as well as appearances at Louder Than Life and Aftershock. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

Adderall

The Dying Song (Time To Sing)

The Chapeltown Rag

Yen

Hivemind

Warranty

Medicine For The Dead

Acidic

Heirloom

H377

De Sade

Finale

Slipknot -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

9/21 – Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena

9/23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival*

9/24 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/27 – Austin, TX – Germania Amphitheatre

9/28 – Dallas, TX – Do Equis Pavilion

10/1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

10/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Chin Pavilion

10/4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Usana, Amphitheatre

10/6 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival*

10/7 – Irvine, CA – Fivepoint Amhitheatre

*Festival Date

non-festival dates with Ice Nine Kills and Crown The Empire