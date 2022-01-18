Slipknot announce tour with Cypress Hill & Ho99o9, Barclays Center included (dates)
Slipknot are gearing up for their anticipated seventh album, which Corey Taylor recently confirmed is coming in 2022, but first, they've announced their lengthy Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour. The first leg includes support from fellow alternative metal bands In This Moment and Jinjer, while the second leg features hip hop legends Cypress Hill and industrial rap group Ho99o9. Corey says, "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."
The run with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 includes a big Brooklyn arena show at Barclays Center on May 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (1/21) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.
Last year, Slipknot released the new single "The Chapeltown Rag," produced by Joe Barresi (QOTSA, Every Time I Die, Bad Religion, etc), and the band confirms via press release that the song will appear on their next album. Stay tuned for more.
Slipknot -- 2022 Tour Dates
w/ In This Moment & Jinjer:
Wed Mar 16 Fargo, ND FARGODOME
Fri Mar 18 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Sat Mar 19 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena
Tue Mar 22 Memphis, TN FedExForum
Wed Mar 23 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Fri Mar 25 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Sat Mar 26 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theatre
Tue Mar 29 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Wed Mar 30 N. Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum
Fri Apr 01 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Sat Apr 02 Reading, PA Santander Arena
Mon Apr 04 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Wed Apr 06 Green Bay, WI Resch Center
Thu Apr 07 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
Sat Apr 09 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Mon Apr 11 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre
Tue Apr 12 Regina, SK Brandt Centre
Thu Apr 14 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre
Fri Apr 15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
Sun Apr 17 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
w/ Cypress Hill and Ho99o9:
Wed May 18 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center
Fri May 20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sat May 21 Providence, RI Dunkin' Donuts Center
Sun May 22 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena
Tue May 24 Albany, NY MVP Arena
Thu May 26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
Sat May 28 Québec, QC Videotron Centre
Sun May 29 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre
Mon May 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Wed Jun 01 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Thu Jun 02 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Sat Jun 04 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre
Sun Jun 05 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center
Tue Jun 07 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater
Thu Jun 09 Colorado Springs, CO The Broadmoor World Arena
Sat Jun 11 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center
Mon Jun 13 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Jun 14 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Fri Jun 17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Garden Arena
Sat Jun 18 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre