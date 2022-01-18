Slipknot announce tour with Cypress Hill & Ho99o9, Barclays Center included (dates)

Slipknot are gearing up for their anticipated seventh album, which Corey Taylor recently confirmed is coming in 2022, but first, they've announced their lengthy Knotfest Roadshow 2022 tour. The first leg includes support from fellow alternative metal bands In This Moment and Jinjer, while the second leg features hip hop legends Cypress Hill and industrial rap group Ho99o9. Corey says, "Even with everything going on in the world right now, we’re still extremely excited to come back out in the states, with 2 different, exciting packages. Whether it’s In This Moment and Jinjer, or Cypress and Ho99o9, we pride ourselves in bringing our fans the epicenter of our music and art. Come celebrate with us, and try to stay as safe as we will be."

The run with Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 includes a big Brooklyn arena show at Barclays Center on May 20. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday (1/21) at 10 AM local time. All dates are listed below.

Last year, Slipknot released the new single "The Chapeltown Rag," produced by Joe Barresi (QOTSA, Every Time I Die, Bad Religion, etc), and the band confirms via press release that the song will appear on their next album. Stay tuned for more.

Slipknot -- 2022 Tour Dates

w/ In This Moment & Jinjer:

Wed Mar 16 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

Fri Mar 18 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Sat Mar 19 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

Tue Mar 22 Memphis, TN FedExForum

Wed Mar 23 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Fri Mar 25 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Sat Mar 26 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theatre

Tue Mar 29 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Wed Mar 30 N. Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

Fri Apr 01 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Sat Apr 02 Reading, PA Santander Arena

Mon Apr 04 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Wed Apr 06 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

Thu Apr 07 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center

Sat Apr 09 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Mon Apr 11 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

Tue Apr 12 Regina, SK Brandt Centre

Thu Apr 14 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre

Fri Apr 15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

Sun Apr 17 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

w/ Cypress Hill and Ho99o9:

Wed May 18 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Fri May 20 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sat May 21 Providence, RI Dunkin' Donuts Center

Sun May 22 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena

Tue May 24 Albany, NY MVP Arena

Thu May 26 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Sat May 28 Québec, QC Videotron Centre

Sun May 29 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre

Mon May 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Wed Jun 01 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

Thu Jun 02 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Sat Jun 04 East Troy, WI Alpine Valley Music Theatre

Sun Jun 05 Moline, IL TaxSlayer Center

Tue Jun 07 Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

Thu Jun 09 Colorado Springs, CO The Broadmoor World Arena

Sat Jun 11 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center

Mon Jun 13 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Jun 14 Ridgefield, WA RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Fri Jun 17 Las Vegas, NV MGM Garden Arena

Sat Jun 18 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre