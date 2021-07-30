Slipknot post video tribute to Joey Jordison

After Slipknot blacked out their social media in honor of founding drummer Joey Jordison, who died this week at 46, the band have now released a video tribute to him. It begins with the following message, followed by a video and photo montage of Joey, both on and off stage:

Our hearts go out to Joey’s family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss. Joey Jordison’s art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back. Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family. We love you, Joey.

Watch below. Also see many other artists tributes to Joey.