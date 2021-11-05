Slipknot release new single “The Chapeltown Rag” (listen)

Slipknot have released "The Chapeltown Rag," their first new single since 2019's We Are Not Your Kind. It was produced by Joe Baressi, who mixed their last album (and has produced QOTSA, Melvins, Bad Religion, Every Time I Die, Isis, and more), and it's a classic-sounding Slipknot banger. "Lyrically, it's coming from a point of talking about the various manipulations that can happen when social media meets media itself," Corey Taylor says. "And the different ways that these manipulations can try to pull us in different directions, in the fact that we're all becoming addicts to it, which is very, very dangerous."

Stream the new song below.

Slipknot will also make the live debut of the track at Knotfest Los Angeles tonight (11/5). The fest also features Bring Me The Horizon, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange, Vended, and Cherry Bombs, and it will stream live at 9 PM ET (livestream tickets).