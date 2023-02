Slipknot release new song “Bone Church”

Slipknot have followed their 2022 album The End, So Far with a new single, "Bone Church." M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan says:

On the road, we have a “jam room” set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas. Bone Church started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans - a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.

It's one of Slipknot's softer, more experimental songs, almost sounds more like something you might expect from Nine Inch Nails. Cool stuff and you can hear it and watch the Clown-directed video below.

Clown also recently said that Slipknot's shelved Look Outside Your Window album may finally arrive.

Slipknot -- 2023 Tour Dates

MAR 19 - Hammersonic Festival 2023 - JAKARTA, INDONESIA

MAR 24 - KNOTFEST Australia (Melbourne) 2023 - MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA

MAR 25 - KNOTFEST Australia (Sydney) 2023 - PADDINGTON, AUSTRALIA

MAR 26 - KNOTFEST Australia (Brisbane) 2023 - BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA

APR 1-2 - KNOTFEST Japan 2023 - CHIBA-CITY, JAPAN

MAY 18 - Welcome to Rockville 2023 - DAYTONA BEACH, FL

JUN 7 - Nova Rock 2023 - NICKELSDORF, AUSTRIA

JUN 8 - Rock For People 2023 - HRADEC, CZECHIA

JUN 10 - Greenfield Festival 2023 - INTERLAKEN, SWITZERLAND

JUN 11 - Download Festival 2023 - DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM

JUN 13 - Ziggo Dome - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS

JUN 14 - Rockhal - ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, LUXEMBOURG

JUN 16 - Copenhell Festival 2023 - COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

JUN 17 - Graspop Metal Meeting 2023 - DESSEL, BELGIUM

JUN 18 - Hellfest 2023 - CLISSON, FRANCE

JUN 20 - Barclays Arena - HAMBURG, GERMANY

JUN 21 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - BERLIN, GERMANY

JUN 25 - KNOTFEST Italy 2023 - BOLOGNA, ITALY

JUN 27 - Arena of Nîmes - NÎMES, FRANCE

JUN 29 - Evil Live Festival 2023 - LISBOA, PORTUGAL

JUN 30 - Resurrection Fest 2023 - VIVEIRO, SPAIN

JUL 14 - Rock Fest, Cadott 2023 - CADOTT, WI