Slipknot replaces Nine Inch Nails on Riot Fest, Morrissey curating pre-show

Riot Fest has announced additions to their 2021 edition after Sunday headliners Nine Inch Nails cancelled all of their 2021 shows due to COVID. Slipknot will now close out the festival's Sunday night on Sunday, September 19.

In addition, those who purchased three-day or single-day Sunday passes, as well as 2020 ticketholders who held onto their passes until this year, will receive access to a pre-show on Thursday, September 16. Morrissey will headline, and he'll curate the day's lineup, which is still to be announced. Tickets for Thursday will also go on sale today (8/19) at 12 PM CST, and proceeds will benefit the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless, plus other charities, still to be announced.

"I got so excited putting together this Thursday lineup... we’ve never done anything like this before," festival founder Michael Petryshyn said in a statement. "So we wanted to open the gates to everyone in a fair way, while still respecting our loyal fans who received free Thursday passes for keeping their tickets through thick and thin. Giving Thursday’s ticket proceeds back to our Chicago community feels like the perfect win-win scenario. It makes our Thursday Preview Party feel extra special: it’s now a gift to our whole community, whether you’re there or not."

With Morrissey's reputation for cancelling shows, as well as the unfortunately things he's been opening his bigmouth to say, quite often, over the last few years, he's an interesting choice for Thursday headliner. Stay tuned, and see the updated lineup below, along with pictures from 2019.

RIOT FEST 2021 LINEUP:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

MORRISSEY with Very Special Guests

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, COHEED AND CAMBRIA, LUPE FIASCO (performing The Cool),

NOFX, DIRTY HEADS, SUBLIME WITH ROME, CIRCLE JERKS, DINOSAUR JR., MOTION CITY SOUNDTRACK, THRICE, CIRCA SURVIVE, MEG MYERS, THE LAWRENCE ARMS, BEACH BUNNY, ANTI-FLAG, LIVING COLOUR, FISHBONE, ENVY ON THE COAST, THE SOUNDS, AMIGO THE DEVIL, EYEDRESS, BEACH GOONS, MEET ME @ THE ALTAR, SERATONES, RADKEY, KISSISSIPPI, JACKIE HAYES, OXYMORRONS, GIRLPUPPY, SEŃOR KINO

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

RUN THE JEWELS, FAITH NO MORE, DROPKICK MURPHYS, RANCID, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, VIC MENSA, GOGOL BORDELLO, MAYDAY PARADE, BAYSIDE, STATE CHAMPS, THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES, ANDREW W.K., BEST COAST, BIG FREEDIA, GWAR, HEPCAT, LES SAVY FAV, THE BRONX, FOUR YEAR STRONG, CITIZEN, FUCKED UP, JOYWAVE, NIGHT MOVES, MAN ON MAN, HOLY FAWN, THE BOLLWEEVILS, GANSER, JUST FRIENDS, THE ORPHAN THE POET, BEARINGS, SPIDER, DEVON KAY & THE SOLUTIONS

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

SLIPKNOT, MACHINE GUN KELLY, PIXIES, DEVO, MR. BUNGLE, NEW FOUND GLORY, THE GHOST INSIDE, BODY COUNT, THURSDAY, K.FLAY, KNUCKLE PUCK, HEALTH, THE BLED, MOTHER MOTHER, 3OH!3, FEVER 333, ALEX G, KENNYHOOPLA, BLEACHED, THE GORIES, FACS, RATBOYS, BLACKSTARKIDS, SKATING POLLY, PET SYMMETRY, MELKBELLY, GYMSHORTS, THE WEAK DAYS, AIRSTREAM FUTURES