Slipknot share new song “Yen” off upcoming album (listen)

Slipknot have shared the third single off their upcoming album The End, So Far. In just under five minutes, "Yen" shows off the wide range of Slipknot's sound, from atmospheric and gothy to anthemic and aggressive to glitchy turntablism. Check it out below.

The End, So Far comes out 9/30 via Roadrunner. Pre-order it on 2LP clear vinyl or CD.

Slipknot -- 2022 Tour Dates

9/20 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ^

9/21 – Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena ^

9/23 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life Festival

9/24 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

9/27 – Austin, TX – Germania Amphitheatre ^

9/28 – Dallas, TX – Do Equis Pavilion ^

10/1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater ^

10/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Chin Pavilion ^

10/4 – Salt Lake City, UT – Usana Amphitheatre ^

10/6 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

10/7 – Irvine, CA – Fivepoint Amphitheatre ^

^ - w/ Ice Nine Kills, Crown the Empire

