Slipknot surprise-release new EP ‘Adderall’

Slipknot have followed their 2022 album The End, So Far and February single "Bone Church" with a surprise new EP, Adderall. It features three alternate versions of The End, So Far track "Adderall," "No Intro," "Rough Demo," and "Instrumental," and three more non-album tracks. "Deconstructing to continuously pave the way for evolution," M. Shawn "clown" Crahan says. "At this point in the program nothing is safe."

They've also shared two new videos, "Memories (Adderall - Rough Demo)" and "Death March," both directed by Crahan. Watch those below.

Slipknot have been in the news lately as they're down two members ahead of their European tour. A since-deleted message on the band's social media announced the departure of longtime sampler and keyboard player Craig "133" Jones; it read, "To our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones. We wish Jones all the best for the future."

Crahan is also sitting out this tour as he cares for his wife. "Hello to all of our fans, it’s the clown," a message from him reads. "I would like to take a moment to tell everyone that I’m back home supporting my wife through some health issues, and I’ll be back on the road as soon as I can. We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support. See all of you very soon."

--

Slipknot - Adderall loading...

SLIPKNOT - ADDERALL TRACKLIST

1. Death March

2. Adderall - No Intro

3. Adderall - Rough Demo

4. Red Or Redder

5. Adderall - Instrumental

6. Hard To Be Here

SLIPKNOT: 2023 TOUR

JUN 10 - Greenfield Festival 2023 - INTERLAKEN, SWITZERLAND

JUN 11 - Download Festival 2023 - DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM

JUN 13 - Ziggo Dome - AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS*

JUN 14 - Rockhal - ESCH-SUR-ALZETTE, LUXEMBOURG*

JUN 16 - Copenhell Festival 2023 - COPENHAGEN, DENMARK

JUN 17 - Graspop Metal Meeting 2023 - DESSEL, BELGIUM

JUN 18 - Hellfest 2023 - CLISSON, FRANCE

JUN 20 - Barclays Arena - HAMBURG, GERMANY*

JUN 21 - Mercedes-Benz Arena - BERLIN, GERMANY*

JUN 24 – Königsplatz – MUNICH, GERMANY*

JUN 25 - KNOTFEST Italy 2023 - BOLOGNA, ITALY

JUN 27 - Arena of Nîmes - NÎMES, FRANCE*

JUN 29 - Evil Live Festival 2023 - LISBOA, PORTUGAL

JUN 30 - Resurrection Fest 2023 - VIVEIRO, SPAIN

JUL 14 - Rock Fest 2023 - CADOTT, WISCONSIN

JUL 16 – Inkcarceration Festival – MANSFIELD, OHIO

SEP 08 – Blue Ridge Rock Festival – ALTON, VRGINIA

*Headline Date