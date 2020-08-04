Slipknot’s Corey Taylor on current folk-rock: “sounds like a fucking Dove soap commercial”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is in the midst of doing press for his recently announced debut solo album CMFT (due 10/2 via Roadrunner), and he's got some opinions on the state of rock music to give in the process. Last year, he spoke about the topic to Kerrang, saying that some of his then-not-yet-announced solo album "is a reflection of being sick and tired of this nutless rock’n’roll I’ve seen lately that is real soft." "I like my rock’n’roll to kick me in the fucking nuts," he continued. "That’s just me though, I’m a fucking dick!"

Kerrang brought the topic back up with Corey in their new cover story on him, and he doubled down on his comments. "It’s really safe and fucking weak, and it feels like there’s no attitude," he said. "There’s nothing that’s offending people’s sensibilities, and that’s what rock is supposed to do sometimes. That’s not to say that there are aren’t good fucking bands out there doing it, but it just seems like the types of music that are really getting all the attention are the safe bands, and I hate anything safe."

He also takes issue with folk-rock that "sounds like a fucking Dove soap commercial." Come on, Corey. Name names.