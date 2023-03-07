Sloan add US summer dates to 2023 tour

Sloan are currently on tour in their homeland of Canada, supporting last year's terrific Steady (their 13th album), but they'll dip below the U.S. border next month for a few "An Evening With" shows, including NYC's Bowery Ballroom on April 20.

The band have also just announced more US tour dates, including another NYC show, this one at Brooklyn Made on June 29. Tickets for those just announced shows go on sale Friday, March 10 at 10 AM. All dates are listed below.

SLOAN - 2023 TOUR DATES

MAR 07 Lake Country (District of) - Creekside Theatre Lake Country, Canada

MAR 08 Spiritbar at the Hume Hotel Nelson, BC

MAR 09 Dickens Pub Calgary, Canada

MAR 10 Bo's Bar & Grill Red Deer, AB

MAR 11 Station On Jasper Edmonton, AB

MAR 13 Amigos Cantina Saskatoon, SK

MAR 14 Good Will Social Club - Winnipeg, MB Winnipeg, Canada

MAR 15 Good Will Social Club Winnipeg, Canada

MAR 16 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

MAR 17 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL

APR 19 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA

APR 20 Bowery Ballroom NYC

APR 21 Iron Works Buffalo, NY

APR 22 Grog Shop Cleveland, OH

JUN 03 Meadows Music Festival Fergus, ON

JUN 22 Saint Andrew's Hall Detroit, MI

JUN 29 Brooklyn Made NYC

JUN 30 Portland House of Music and Events Portland, ME