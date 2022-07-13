Sloan announce new album ‘Steady’ (listen to “Spend The Day”)

Canadian rock greats Sloan will release Steady, their 13th album, on October 21 via Yep Roc. That date comes just after the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Smeared, and Steady's title reflects Sloan's approach to the music biz and longevity. “They say if you want to go fast go alone but if you want to go far go together," says bassist Chris Murphy. "I don’t know if there are many other bands you can name that are still making records with their original line up 30 years in. Look it up!”

The band's statement on the album: "Recording this album had its challenges due the unusual circumstances of the past two years. Lockdowns meant stops and starts in the recording process and we were often unable to be together in the studio, even in pairs. However, this band has worked through years where members lived in different cities than each other, so even back in the '90’s we had to adapt to get things done. Slowly but surely, we were able to finish 12 songs worthy of inclusion in our catalogue, which currently sits north of 250 songs!!!" In a nod to their classic 1996 album One Chord to Another, the drums were recorded on a cassette four-track portastudio.

The first single from the album is "Spend the Day," a big riff powerpop number written and sung by guitarist Patrick Pentland, who calls it "an invitation to join me when I was maybe at my lowest. Hide away with me from everything for a while." Watch the lyric video and check out album art and tracklist below.

Steady:

1. Magical Thinking

2. Spend The Day

3. She Put Up With What She Put Down

4. Human Nature

5. Scratch The Surface

6. Panic On Runnymede

7. Dream It All Over Again

8. Nice Work If You Can Get It

9. Simply Leaving

10. Close Encounters

11. I Dream Of Sleep

12. Keep Your Name Alive