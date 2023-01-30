Sloan announce US tour dates

Canadian rock greats Sloan are on tour now in support of last year's terrific Steady, and they've just announced more dates, including Boston, NYC, Buffalo, and Cleveland in April. Before that they'll wrap up their March tour with shows in Milwaukee and Chicago. All dates are listed below.

The NYC show happens April 20 at Bowery Ballroom and is, like other dates on the tour, "an evening with Sloan." Tickets for just-announced shows go on sale Friday, February 3 at 10 AM local time.

Watch the video for "Dream it All Over Again" and listen to Steady below.

SLOAN - 2023 TOUR DATES

JAN 30 Marigold Cultural Centre Truro, Canada

FEB 01 Café Campus Montreal, QC

FEB 02 Bronson Centre Ottawa, Canada

FEB 03 BluMartini Kingston, Canada

FEB 04 Avening Community Hall Creemore, Canada

FEB 05 Avening Community Hall Creemore, Canada

MAR 02 Charlie White Theatre Sidney, BC

MAR 03 Waverley Hotel Cumberland, Canada

MAR 04 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada

MAR 05 Song Sparrow Hall Salmon Arm, Canada

MAR 07 Lake Country (District of) - Creekside Theatre Lake Country, Canada

MAR 08 Spiritbar at the Hume Hotel Nelson, BC

MAR 09 Dickens Pub Calgary, Canada

MAR 10 Bo's Bar & Grill Red Deer, AB

MAR 11 Station On Jasper Edmonton, AB

MAR 13 Amigos Cantina Saskatoon, SK

MAR 14 Good Will Social Club - Winnipeg, MB Winnipeg, Canada

MAR 15 Good Will Social Club Winnipeg, Canada

MAR 16 First Avenue Minneapolis, MN

MAR 17 Bottom Lounge Chicago, IL

APR 19 Brighton Music Hall Boston, MA

APR 20 Bowery Ballroom NYC

APR 21 Iron Works Buffalo, NY

APR 22 Grog Shop Cleveland, OH