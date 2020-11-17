Sloan releasing ‘B Sides Win’ rarities comp on vinyl

Back in 2010, Canadian rock greats Sloan released B Sides Win on CD which collected 16 years worth of "extras, bonus tracks and b-sides." They're now turning that into a series of vinyl albums, the first of which is available now and features b-sides from 1992-1997. It includes the original version of their single "Underwhelmed," and more. Here's the band's Jay Ferguson with more details:

This collection begins with the original version of “Underwhelmed” that was released on the Hear & Now cassette compilation and ends with “Stood Up” and “Same Old Flame”, both referred to as the “studio versions” (different from the 7” recordings) that we recorded again for the original Japanese CD of One Chord To Another. In between there are early tracks such as “Sleepover” and “Rag Doll” (originally released on UK 12” and CD singles) that still showed off our early mode and clearly owed a debt to My Bloody Valentine and the Creation Records sound. A number of these tracks contained within are making their vinyl appearance for the first time.

B Sides Win Vol.1 1992-1997 is limited to 1200 vinyl copies worldwide and comes housed in a tip-on jacket with lyrics, recollections and other liner notes on the inside sleeve. Order yours now. and keep an eye out for new volumes of the B Sides Win series.

Check out a stream of "Stood Up" and archival video of Sloan recording "Underwhelmed" and "Amped," plus read Jay's full notes on the compilation, as well as artwork and tracklist, below.

Sloan will talk about their b-sides on the new episode of their Murderecords podcast that will be out this week. Meanwhile, the band released new single "Silence Trumps Lies" back in October and are working on their next album.

Considered the stepchild to the A-side or even the forgotten orphan of the LP track, the B-side is often regarded as a throwaway to fill space on the flip side of a 7” or 12” single, pad out a Japanese version of a CD or be given away to a persuasive person soliciting a track for their compilation. However!!…It’s not uncommon for the B-side to rise to the occasion and compete one to one with the A-side and become a classic unto itself. “How Soon Is Now?” by The Smiths, “Fools Gold” by The Stone Roses and even “Maggie May” by Rod the Mod all first appeared as B-sides that were soon flipped over and given the acclaim that they deserved. Now, I don’t know if any of our songs on this vinyl collection B Sides Win Vol. 1 1992-1997 will go down in pop history like those did (some just may, give them time!), yet I do like to think that we did our best to offer good musical value tracks on our B-sides, bonus tracks or extras. This collection begins with the original version of “Underwhelmed” that was released on the Hear & Now cassette compilation and ends with “Stood Up” and “Same Old Flame”, both referred to as the “studio versions” (different from the 7” recordings) that we recorded again for the original Japanese CD of One Chord To Another. In between there are early tracks such as “Sleepover” and “Rag Doll” (originally released on UK 12” and CD singles) that still showed off our early mode and clearly owed a debt to My Bloody Valentine and the Creation Records sound. A number of these tracks contained within are making their vinyl appearance for the first time. -Jay Ferguson

B Sides Win: 1992-1997 tracklist

Side A:

1. Underwhelmed (original Hear & Now version)

2. Amped

3. Sleepover

4. Pillow Fight

Side B:

1. Rag Doll

2. Laying Blame

3. D Is For Driver

4. Stood Up (studio version)

5. Same Old Flame (studio version)