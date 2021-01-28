Sloan’s Chris Murphy diagnosed with Bell’s palsy

Sloan's Chris Murphy has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy, a condition that causes temporary weakness or paralysis in the muscles in the face. He shared the news on his Instagram, writing, "So, no joke - on January 11th, I noticed my mouth seemed imbalanced and I was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy that evening at emerge meaning one side of my face is paralyzed. Tough break for a guy who has clearly traded on his looks! Ha!"

"It’s crazy. I have to tape my eye shut at night etc," Chris goes on to say. "I remain optimistic that my face muscles will reanimate but it’s not guaranteed and it mightn’t happen for a few months, regardless. Looking on the bright side, it’s probably the best time this could happen. I can just be home and wear a mask outside."

Chris says "it's a drag but it could be worse," and notes that he's got a great doctor who is on top of his treatment. Finishing up his post with typical good humor he says, "If I had to sum up my feelings in a facial expression, it’s the one I have," referring to the picture he posted with the note.

We're wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Chris.

In brighter news, Chris has a new record with TUNS, the Canadian indie rock supergroup with The Inbreds' Mike O'Neill and Super Friendz's Matt Murphy, that will be out in March via Sloan's Murderecords.

Chris is also doing an all-request livestream solo show on February 7 at 5 PM EST. Tickets are on sale.