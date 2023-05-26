Sloppy Jane share ‘Madison’ visual album, announce Brooklyn “Re-Arranged Residency”

Sloppy Jane have released a visual album version of 2021's Madison (which they recorded in a cave in West Virginia), featuring videos for every song on the album, directed by Mika Lungulov-Klotz and "and brought to life by a huge number of collaborators, performers, and locations." You can watch the whole thing below.

Meanwhile, Sloppy Jane have announced a three-show "Re-Arranged Residency" which happens at Baby's All Right on August 13, 20 & 27. featuring "3 totally different shows, 3 totally different set lists and arrangements of the band." Tickets are on sale.

SLOPPY JANE - 2023 TOUR DATES

10/02 Lake Perris, CA - Desert Daze

10/09 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

10/15 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/16 Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room @

10/18 Nashville, TN - The End @!

10/19 Atlanta, GA - 529 @

10/21 Washington DC - DC9 @

10/22 Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy @

10/23 Brooklyn, NY - Elsehere: Hall @

10/25 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall @

10/26 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz @

10/28 Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar @

10/29 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen @

10/30 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line @

11/01 Denver, CO - Hi Dive @

11/02 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court @

11/04 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge @

11/05 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret @

11/06 Seattle, WA - Vera Project @

11/08 San Francisco - Rickshaw Stop @

@ with Niis

! With Liza Anne