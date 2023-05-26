Sloppy Jane share ‘Madison’ visual album, announce Brooklyn “Re-Arranged Residency”
Sloppy Jane have released a visual album version of 2021's Madison (which they recorded in a cave in West Virginia), featuring videos for every song on the album, directed by Mika Lungulov-Klotz and "and brought to life by a huge number of collaborators, performers, and locations." You can watch the whole thing below.
Meanwhile, Sloppy Jane have announced a three-show "Re-Arranged Residency" which happens at Baby's All Right on August 13, 20 & 27. featuring "3 totally different shows, 3 totally different set lists and arrangements of the band." Tickets are on sale.
SLOPPY JANE - 2023 TOUR DATES
10/02 Lake Perris, CA - Desert Daze
10/09 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
10/15 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/16 Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room @
10/18 Nashville, TN - The End @!
10/19 Atlanta, GA - 529 @
10/21 Washington DC - DC9 @
10/22 Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy @
10/23 Brooklyn, NY - Elsehere: Hall @
10/25 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall @
10/26 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz @
10/28 Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar @
10/29 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen @
10/30 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line @
11/01 Denver, CO - Hi Dive @
11/02 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court @
11/04 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge @
11/05 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret @
11/06 Seattle, WA - Vera Project @
11/08 San Francisco - Rickshaw Stop @
@ with Niis
! With Liza Anne