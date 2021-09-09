Sloppy Jane sign to Phoebe Bridgers’ label for new LP (watch “Party Anthem” video)

Sloppy Jane and Phoebe Bridgers go way back - Phoebe used to play bass in the band, and project mastermind Haley Dahl has joined Phoebe onstage at multiple shows. Now Phoebe has signed Sloppy Jane to her Saddest Factory label (which a tweet from Haley inspired the name of) for a new album, Madison, due out November 5. Haley and 21 bandmates recorded the album entirely from inside the Lost World Caverns in West Virginia, a place she found on her years-long search for the perfect caves for the project.

"Phoebe and I made friends in high school when I was goth and didn’t bathe and she wore dresses with little bicycles on them - we mistook each other for cool then, and it lasted," Haley says. "Phoebe is one of my closest friends, and is also someone who has always seen that the things that make my work different are what make it valuable. She played bass in Sloppy Jane. When I was moving to New York I talked about how I wanted to make the band bigger and incorporate chamber instruments, and a lot of people didn’t get what I meant, but Phoebe said, ‘Go get your orchestra.’"

"When I started talking about recording in caves, she was one of the few people to really get it immediately and thought it was the coolest thing," Haley continues. "To work with someone who has so much personal context and enthusiasm was kind of a no-brainer. The label name 'Saddest Factory Records' came from a joke I made on twitter, and I kind of think that’s representative of what my ideal professional trajectory looks like- me and my same friends who understand each other making the same jokes over and over again while our platforms expand."

"I have never seen an audience more captivated than at a Sloppy Jane show," Phoebe adds. "Whether it was a house show in Reseda where the opener was a trash fire, or a 2000 seat theatre in New York. They have been my favorite band since I was 16. I am never surprised, and always impressed. I’m glad to live in a world where Haley Dahl wanting to go to a cave to make a record just makes sense. This is already a classic album."

The first single from Madison is "Party Anthem," a sweeping orchestral epic with grand ambitions and glorious instrumentation. Watch the accompanying video, filmed in the same caves the album was recorded in, below.

Sloppy Jane are playing an NYC album release show for Madison on November 7 at Baby's All Right, and in 2022, they'll support Iceage on their North American tour. See all dates below.

Ahead of those shows, Haley will join Phoebe for an Instagram Live chat on Friday, September 10th at 3:30pm ET.

SLOPPY JANE - MADISON TRACKLIST

1. Overture

2. Party Anthem

3. Judy’s Bedroom

4. Bianca Castafiore

5. Lullaby Formica

6. Madison

7. Wilt

8. Wonderama

9. The Constable

10. Epilogue

SLOPPY JANE: 2021-2022 TOUR

Nov 7th, 2021 - New York City, NY - Baby’s Alright

Feb 12th, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel*

Feb 13th, 2022 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall*

Feb 16th, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon*

Feb 17th, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon*

Feb 19th, 2022 - Pioneertown, CA - Venue TBD*

Feb 20th, 2022 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah*

Feb 21st, 2022 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress*

Feb 24th, 2022 - Houston, TX - The Secret Group*

Feb 25th, 2022 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa*

Feb 26th, 2022 - Jacksonville, FL - Intuition Ale Works*

Feb 28th, 2022 - Orlando, FL - The Social*

Mar 1st, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West*

Mar 2nd, 2022 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East*

Mar 3rd, 2022 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle*

Mar 4th, 2022 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall*

Mar 5th, 2022 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar*

Mar 7th, 2022 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair*

Mar 8th, 2022 - Providence, RI - Columbia Theatre*

Mar 9th, 2022 - New York City, NY - Bowery Ballroom*

Mar 10th, 2022 - New York City, NY - Bowery Ballroom*

Mar 11th, 2022 - Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts*

Mar 12th, 2022 - Kingston, NY - Tubby’s Kingston*

*supporting Iceage