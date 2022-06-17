Sloppy Jane touring North America after Desert Daze fest

Sloppy Jane have announced their first-ever North American headline tour, which is with NIIS for most dates. The tour kicks off at Lake Perris, CA's Desert Daze festival on October 2, and then makes its way East before looping back around to wind up in San Francisco on November 8. All dates, which are listed as "Black Tie Required," are below.

The Brooklyn stop on the tour happens October 23 at Elsewhere Hall, and tickets for the whole tour are on sale now.

Sloppy Jane released Madison, which was recorded in a cave in West Virginia, last year via former bandmate Phoebe Bridgers' Saddest Factory label, and you can listen to that below.

Sloppy Jane - 2022 Tour Dates

10/02 Lake Perris, CA - Desert Daze

10/09 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

10/15 Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/16 Dallas, TX - Cambridge Room @

10/18 Nashville, TN - The End @!

10/19 Atlanta, GA - 529 @

10/21 Washington DC - DC9 @

10/22 Philadelphia, PA - MilkBoy @

10/23 Brooklyn, NY - Elsehere: Hall @

10/25 Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall @

10/26 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz @

10/28 Toronto, ON - Hard Luck Bar @

10/29 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen @

10/30 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line @

11/01 Denver, CO - Hi Dive @

11/02 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court @

11/04 Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge @

11/05 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret @

11/06 Seattle, WA - Vera Project @

11/08 San Francisco - Rickshaw Stop @

@ with Niis

! With Liza Anne